Major milestone for retirement giant’s new Bay development

Chief Operations Officer Damian Foley at the site of Reflections By The Bay. Photo: Stuart Fast

Chief Operations Officer Damian Foley at the site of Reflections By The Bay. Photo: Stuart Fast

A NEW retirement village is taking shape in Hervey Bay.

Ozcare's Reflections of the Bay Retirement Village is being built in Kawungan with Chief Operations Officer Damian Foley unveiling several completed homes as the work continues.

"The village is located next door to our aged care facility, the retirement village is based on 132 independent living units and really state of the art community centre," he said.

"We're heralding in the first stage of the development which will be open early 2021, which will be 15 individual units and the community centre.

"The community centre consists of an indoor, outdoor swimming pool, a wellness hub, library, coffee centre, bowls and putting green. The next stage also includes a cinema."

"Ozcare has striven to deliver an exceptional quality of living for retirees looking to down size with a great lifestyle in mind."

"The village is architecturally designed to enhance the feeling of community," he said.

Mr Foley said there was six stages to the overall project with final construction finished in six years time.

"We're seeing a continued influx of retirees moving to Hervey Bay," he said.

"We already taken several deposits and expression of interests," Mr Foley said.

He said the project supported 110 construction jobs and another 15 jobs will be created when the community centre is operational.

See the site later today for a video show-through of what the finished product will look like.