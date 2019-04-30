Major milestone reached on Maryborough Story Bank

A NEW chapter in the story of P.L. Travers' birthplace is being written as the internal fit-out for the Maryborough Story Bank begins.

About $1.5 million has been spent on restoring the character of the former Australian Joint Stock Bank, which will become an interactive home for stories and storytelling in the heart of the Heritage City.

The new building is now on track to open on June 17.

Maryborough's new Story Bank in Kent Street. Jocelyn Watts

Councillor Paul Truscott said the Story Bank will feature interpretive displays dedicated to P.L. Travers and her Mary Poppins stories.

Graeme Palmer from G & J Woodwork (left) talks with Mayor George Seymour and Cr Paul Truscott as work begins on the Story Bank's internal fit-out. Jocelyn Watts

"A theatrette, gallery and workshop space would also provide opportunities for visitors and storytellers to create and share their stories," Cr Truscott said.

"Another room will share the achievements and research of the Proud Marys, a group formed in Maryborough in 1999 to raise the profile of the city as the author's birthplace.

"The historic building also features original fireplaces and a bank vault with a steel bar door."

The Story Bank building is being revamped with funds from the Federal Government, the State Government's Building our Regions program and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The funded project included replacement of the roof, internal building works to facilitate the P.L. Travers interpretive centre and displays, installation of a lift and new disability compliant access ramp from Richmond Street, extension to the cafe area, and the development of workshop and meeting spaces.