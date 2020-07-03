40 years in making: First step in major road expansion

The Boundary Road extension project in Hervey Bay is soon to make the first step in the big project. Photo: Contributed

Boundary Road extension flyover: Boundary Road extension computer generated flyover

The first step of a major road project, 40 years in the making, is about start with vegetation clearing in preparation for the construction of the Boundary Road extension later this year.

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the Urraween to Boundary Road extension project would improve Hervey Bay's east-west road links.

"The 1.9km extension will complete the missing link between Boundary Road and Kawungan Way, reducing traffic congestion and meeting the needs of the region's growing population," he said.

"With four lanes, the extension will create better, faster connections to the airport, health and medical precincts, and reduce traffic on Boat Harbour Drive."

Safety mesh is being installed now on the north east corner of the intersection of Boundary Road and Denmans Camp Road ahead of the vegetation clearing starting on April 6.

The vegetation work has been scheduled to be undertaken during the school holidays to reduce the impact on traffic using the intersection. Traffic control will also be in place while the clearing work is underway.

This work is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting, and the council will work with the Butchulla Native Title Aboriginal Corporation and engaging a fauna inspector during the process.

"The Boundary Road extension will create a second east-west thoroughfare through Hervey Bay and the project will include new traffic lights, footpaths and on-road cycle lanes," Cr Everard said.

"The connection has been planned since the 1980s with the majority of the road reserve dedicated to this east-west link in the 1980s so it's fantastic to see it going ahead now."

The project costs roughly $21 million, and funded through the Federal Government through the Hinkler Regional Deal, Queensland Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Exact costs will be determined at the completion of the detailed design phase, which is well advanced.

The council anticipates calling for tenders before June 2021 and awarding the contract by September 2021.