NAB customers have been unable to use the bank's online services due to a major outage on Monday.

The bank confirmed the technical problems in a message on its website.

"Some of our services are currently down. We're working hard to get them back up and running," the bank said.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please check back for further updates as they become available."

Originally published as Major outage shuts out bank customers