WATCH: Citizens arrest man reportedly behind CBD stabbing
UPDATE 3:29PM: Police report a man is in custody after stabbing a woman in Sydney's CBD this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports a man was walking along York Street, armed with a knife.
Eye witnesses reported a man had stabbed a woman.
When police arrived, they found members of the public had detained the man. He has been arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station.
Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Citizens' arrest
Video obtained by 7 News shows the man yelling "Akbar!" as he jumps on the hood and roof of a Mercedes, before he is confronted by a man with a chair.
He then began screaming "Shoot me in the f*****g face."
Multiple people are then seen pinning him down with a crate on his head and two chairs holding his body down. He has blood on his hands.
Other video from 7 News then shows a group of citizens, including firefighters, arresting the alleged offender.
"He stabbed a chick in broad daylight," a man can be heard saying on the video.
"He stabbed her. He came running through the street."
A woman named Alexandra, who works in customer service on Kent Street, told news.com.au she was walking towards York Street about 1.55pm when she ran into a male friend who had overheard someone yelling "he has a knife".
He told her there were "a lot of people running towards them".
Alexandra said three groups of uniformed and undercover police then ran from behind her saying "He's gone into Woolworths" among themselves.
The police were running towards the Woolworths Metro supermarket on York Street, she said.
Alexandra said concrete barriers have been erected on Clarence Street.
Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and @FRNSW officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp— Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019
BREAKING: A heavy police presence is around Wynyard Station in Sydney's CBD after a man was seen running through the streets armed with a knife. #7NEWS https://t.co/lFbjCUvwww— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 13, 2019
just spoke to a witness of the Sydney CBD stabbing - he claimed people having lunch at nearby cafes grabbed poles and chased the guy up the street. Witnesses describe the weapon as 30cm or longer https://t.co/uRnZWnO6mL— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 13, 2019
UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.
There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.
A man has been arrested.
People are being warned to avoid the area.
"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.
"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.
"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."
Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.
More to come.
There seems to be a major police incident near York Street in the Sydney CBD. Witnesses report people running from the scene.— Laura Jayes (@ljayes) August 13, 2019
UNCONFIRMED reports of a man with a machete.
INITIAL: A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.
There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.
People are being warned to avoid the area.
More to come.
SYDNEY CBD: King St is closed between York & Clarence Sts due to a police operation. Traffic is extremely heavy, so all motorists should avoid the area. Clarence St is also closed northbound btwn Market St and King St.— Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) August 13, 2019