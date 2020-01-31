Major training firm in shock collapse

A firm training students for 39 years has blamed dwindling apprenticeship numbers for the staggering decision to close within weeks.

A firm training students for 39 years has blamed dwindling apprenticeship numbers for the staggering decision to close within weeks.

DWINDLING apprenticeship numbers has forced a major Queensland training company to make the shock decision to close its doors within weeks, leaving students searching for new courses.

Building and construction organisation Biga Training will close on March 24 after operating for 39 years.

In a letter to affected apprentices and employers general manager Brad Grey revealed the training organisation was no longer viable.

"Unfortunately, we have experienced a number of years of declining apprenticeship numbers. This decline has been driven by growth in the online training space, the government's focus on TAFE, changing funding models and the general industry downturn," he wrote.

"These issues have all led to a continued declining financial performance and the difficult decision has been made to formally close Biga Training.

"This decision was not made lightly and was incredibly difficult given Biga's strong and proud 30-year history.

Biga Training has been training students for 39 years.

Based at Brendale, Biga offered face-to-face, online and short courses in carpentry, bricklaying, painting and tiling.

Mr Grey said making the "proactive decision" to act would ensure the best outcome for apprentices and host employers and "ensure all apprentices can be smoothly transitioned to a new registered training organisation of their choice".

Students have been handed recommended training organisations to finish their trade.

It is understood the State Government is assisting with the transition.

"We have worked tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure no apprentices or their host employers are left out in the cold," Mr Grey said.