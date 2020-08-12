Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bayswater Bar and Grill manager Scott Goldman said construction will start in the coming weeks.
Bayswater Bar and Grill manager Scott Goldman said construction will start in the coming weeks.
Business

Major reno plans revealed for popular Bay hotel

Carlie Walker
12th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ABOUT $65,000 will be invested into an upgrade of Urangan's Bayswater Bar and Grill.

Manager Scott Goldman said construction would start in the coming weeks and, weather permitting, should be done by the end of September.

New auto doors have already been installed and plans are well underway to construct a flight of steps out the front, leading directly to the new doors in the middle of the venue.

Mr Goldman said the new staircase would provide an easier avenue for guests to enter the hotel.

"At the moment the entrance is either up past the smoking section on the right or near Oaks Resort on the left - it can be quite confusing," Mr Goldman said.

"The new entrance will be much more inviting."

It's an exciting time for Mr Goldman, who started as the new manager of the hotel a month ago.

The long-time Hervey Bay resident said he was excited for the opportunity to take the reins of such a popular venue.

"We have wonderful friendly staff, great food and the best view in the Bay - what more could you ask for?"

During the COVID-19 closure, the Bayswater also had new flooring installed in the amenity corridor and, come summer, patrons can escape the heat with new airconditioning installed throughout the venue.

More Stories

fraser coast hervey bay hotel renovations
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seven nursing homes to go in struggling church’s fire sale

        Premium Content Seven nursing homes to go in struggling church’s fire sale

        Business After being sued by a sacked chief executive and bailed out with an emergency taxpayer grant, a cash-strapped church will quit the aged care industry.

        $50k project gives locals work, readies region for emergencies

        Premium Content $50k project gives locals work, readies region for...

        News “We’ve had two tornado events, two flooding events and several bushfires”

        Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Premium Content Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Health Aged care: Nine facilities fail audit as damning issues revealed