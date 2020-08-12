Major reno plans revealed for popular Bay hotel

Bayswater Bar and Grill manager Scott Goldman said construction will start in the coming weeks.

Bayswater Bar and Grill manager Scott Goldman said construction will start in the coming weeks.

ABOUT $65,000 will be invested into an upgrade of Urangan's Bayswater Bar and Grill.

Manager Scott Goldman said construction would start in the coming weeks and, weather permitting, should be done by the end of September.

New auto doors have already been installed and plans are well underway to construct a flight of steps out the front, leading directly to the new doors in the middle of the venue.

Mr Goldman said the new staircase would provide an easier avenue for guests to enter the hotel.

"At the moment the entrance is either up past the smoking section on the right or near Oaks Resort on the left - it can be quite confusing," Mr Goldman said.

"The new entrance will be much more inviting."

It's an exciting time for Mr Goldman, who started as the new manager of the hotel a month ago.

The long-time Hervey Bay resident said he was excited for the opportunity to take the reins of such a popular venue.

"We have wonderful friendly staff, great food and the best view in the Bay - what more could you ask for?"

During the COVID-19 closure, the Bayswater also had new flooring installed in the amenity corridor and, come summer, patrons can escape the heat with new airconditioning installed throughout the venue.