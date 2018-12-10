Menu
Madsen Road Upgrade - (L) Brian Hart, Keith Pitt MP, Bob Goodwin and Cr Denis Chapman.
Major roadworks in Urraween almost finished

Annie Perets
by
10th Dec 2018 5:01 PM
THE COMPLETION of a major road upgrade in Urraween will be one of the projects delivered to local residents in 2019.   

The multi-million project is expected to be finished in January, with two months of construction already completed.   

The upgrade involves about 600m of Madsen Rd, which is a gateway to major health services, being widened and realigned.   

Fraser Coast Councillor Denis Chapman said safety concerns on the road was one of the reasons it was prioritised.  

This included a kink in the road, causing motorists to swerve, as well as drainage issues.  

"Madsen Rd is a major access to the city for the growing southern suburbs as well as the Sports Precinct and Nikenbah transfer station and recycling centre," Cr Chapman said.  

"It's a road that gets used an awful lot."   

The $3.4 million project has had funding contributed to it by the Australian Government Roads to Recovery program.    Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the project was identified as a priority project.  

"Upgrades to roads such as this one makes it safer for not only motorists, but also local residents," Mr Pitt said.  

The project involves the reconstruction of Madsen Road from Morgan Circuit to Windsor Way, including the Christen St-Madsen Rd intersection.  

It includes service relocations, earthworks, culverts and new kerbs.   

Traffic has been reduced to one lane through the site controlled by traffic lights.  

Motorists can experience delays of up to six minutes as traffic is directed through the intersection from four directions.   

Police are patrolling the roadworks site on the lookout for motorists ignoring the red signal on the traffic lights.  

