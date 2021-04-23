Major rugby match coming to the Fraser Coast

(L) Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Services CEO Stevan Ober , Chairperson of Rugby League Fraser Coast Toni Worthington, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and CEO of Wynnum Manly Seagulls Hanan Laban at Eskdale Park in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

Rugby fans get ready because round 15 of the Intrust Super Cup is coming to the Fraser Coast.

On July 31, Wynnum Manly Seagulls will take on Papua New Guinea Hunters at Eskdale Park in Maryborough.

Seagulls CEO Hanan Laban said it was a special event and the team was excited to play on the Fraser Coast.

“We’ve had a connection with the region for a very long time, a number of staff and players have come from here,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to work and develop local rugby league and community and give the a path way through the Intrust Super Cup and the NRL.”

Chairwoman of Rugby League Fraser Coast Toni Worthington welcomed the Instust game coming to the region and said the event would help develop rugby in the area.

“Development is key, anyone who is looking for a pathway, the game gives us that and it’s something we’ve lacked in previous years,” she said.

“Even though there is a bit of distance, Wynnum have given us the opportunity for that next level of coaching to come up, last year we didn’t have that opportunity.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare service is also involved in bringing the match to the Fraser Coast and CEO Stevan Ober said he hoped it would be uplifting for the community and promote the Indigenous Australian Deadly Choices campaign.

He said having the match on the Fraser Coast inspired young Indigenous Australians to make good choices about being fit and healthy in the community.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the upcoming match would be a great show for the people of the region.

He said the Fraser Coast Regional Council had signed a three-year deal to have the Wynnum Manly Seagulls play one of their games in the region and upcoming 2021 match was the first of such games.

“The games will be terrific for tourism on the Fraser Coast with teams bringing their supporters and players to the region,” Cr Seymour said.

