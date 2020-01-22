Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Flight path of Flinders Reef search
Breaking

Major search under way for missing Coast light plane

22nd Jan 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A massive search-and-rescue operation is under way for a missing light plane that took off from the Sunshine Coast.

Authorities are searching waters near Flinders Reef off Moreton Island after a mayday call from a light plane was received about 4.30pm

A state government owned rescue helicopter is conducting a search of the area.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the plane with two people aboard was flying from Caloundra to Tangalooma on Moreton Island.

Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and rescue chopper are also involved in the search.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra light plane plane missing search and rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Tourists behind latest dingo feedings on island

        premium_icon REVEALED: Tourists behind latest dingo feedings on island

        News Joint patrols involving police and rangers from the QPWS are being conducted

        Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

        premium_icon Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

        News LOVE will be in the air when Z-Pac Theatre opens its latest production on the most...

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics LNP launches parliamentary petition over dairy supply contract

        Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        premium_icon Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        Pets & Animals Award-winning photographer joins quest to save greyhounds