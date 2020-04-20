Major sporting codes extend competition suspensions

SPORT: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create havoc with sport season schedules. Sports governing bodies are having to adjust as the government’s guidelines and directions continue to keep sport on hold.

Over the past few days two major sports have announced that they have pushed back potential season start dates until later in the year.

Football Queensland announced that they had determined to maintain the suspension in Queensland through to 30 June 2020.

“No football activities will take place in Queensland prior to 30 June it will enable clubs to progress towards a return to football when the sanctioned competition window opens, and the proposed format of competitions are announced from July 1 to November 30,” FQ Chief Executive Robert Cavallucci announced.

The president of Football Queensland Ben Richardson endorsed the decision: “The health and wellbeing of our football family and all Queenslanders continue to be our first priority.”

Touch Football Australia also extended the temporary suspension of all community competitions until June 1, 2020.

They will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update members as soon as more information comes to hand.

They advised that they are buoyed by the reduction in numbers of new COVID-19 cases and the positive impact that government restrictions have had on this pandemic and are confident they will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

