Major step for Sport Reserve a decade in the making

One of the concept designs for the proposed Tinana Sport Reserve, obtained from council documents.
One of the concept designs for the proposed Tinana Sport Reserve, obtained from council documents. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

A MASTER development plan for a proposed Tinana Sport and Recreation Reserve has taken a major step more than a decade after it was first proposed by sporting groups.

A motion was passed at yesterday's council allowing staff to progress the development of the project.

Councillor Darren Everard said the council would work with members of the Tinana Football Club, Maryborough Amateur Athletics Club and Colts Hockey Club in wider consultation, cost estimates and funding opportunities for the new project.

"The group requested in-principle support from Council before finalising the Preliminary Report, which will accompany the site layout plan," Cr Everard said.

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

Council documents reveal a new indoor hockey and multipurpose facility have been laid out in the plan.

Upgrades to the existing athletics oval, the football and scouts clubhouse and the replacement of the football fields have also been proposed.

The master plan was first adopted in July 2007 by Maryborough City Council.

In 2006, following extensive community consultation, Maryborough City Council adopted the Maryborough Sport and Recreation Plan prepared by Ross Planning as the basis for future sport and recreation planning for the city.

The plan was put on hold until the master plan was developed.

Topics:  fccouncil fccouncilmeet fcsport tinana

