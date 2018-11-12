Menu
EDUCATION BOOM: A major cash injection into the the Pialba-based USC Fraser Coast campus will result in hundreds more students studying in the region each year. CONTRIBUTED
Multi-million dollar university boost

Jordan Philp
by
12th Nov 2018 8:02 AM
A MULTI-million dollar boost to the University of The Sunshine Coast campus in Hervey Bay will result in hundreds more students staying in the region to pursue their studies.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle can exclusively reveal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Federal Minister for Education Dan Tehan will today announce the Pialba-based USC campus will share in an additional $30.2 million of funding over the next four years alongside the Caboolture campus.

The major cash injection will allow an additional 150 students to study at USC Fraser Coast from next year, which will then increase to an additional 210 bachelor placements from 2020 onwards.

Mr Pitt described the funding as a "major boost for local students and the Hervey Bay economy".

"This is a great opportunity for the University of the Sunshine Coast to grow and expand its educational services, which is wonderful news for students, families and businesses in Hervey Bay," Mr Pitt said.

"By offering more higher education opportunities locally we can retain our smart young people and also attract more students to the region to study.

"If students can study locally, it will greatly reduce their cost of attaining a higher education, while hosting more students will boost local businesses and the economy right here in Hervey Bay."

The impending boom in the number of university students studying at the campus comes after the Fraser Coast Regional Council voted to investigate plans to develop a CBD for Hervey Bay in Pialba.

In September, councillors voted unanimously to look into creating several precincts as part of the CBD plan, which includes a proposed cultural and education precinct featuring on-campus USC student accommodation.

As part of the funding, the USC Caboolture campus will get an additional 468 bachelor places in 2019 ongoing.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said the Australian Government had a regional growth focus.

"Our funding commitment will ensure that every Australian, no matter where they live, has access to Australia's world-leading higher education system," Mr Tehan said.

