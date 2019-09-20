MAJOR UPDATE: Bay CBD development taking shape

The site of Fraser Coast Regional Council's new administration centre and possible hotel.

The site of Fraser Coast Regional Council's new administration centre and possible hotel. Contributed

THE development of Hervey Bay's CBD has reached a major milestone.

Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Ken Diehm today confirmed the council had selected a site for its new administration centre and possible hotel development.

The council's new headquarters, at 7 - 19 Hillyard St, Pialba, would act as "a catalyst for further economic development and business investment on the Fraser Coast,” Mr Diehm said.

"Shifting the council's administration centre from its current overcrowded site at Torquay into the CBD at Pialba was identified as a priority in the 2015 Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan.

The site of Fraser Coast Regional Council's new administration centre and possible hotel. Contributed

"The administration centre site at Hillyard St could be used for multiple purposes.

"The council is looking to establish a Local Disaster Co-ordination Centre within the building and will explore opportunities for a joint venture partner to establish a high quality hotel and/or commercial spaces as part of the overall site development.”

Mr Diehm also announced the council had purchased land at 23 Main St, Pialba, for a new library and cultural centre.

The site of Hervey Bay's future new library and cultural centre. Contributed

The purchase of the two parcels of land came in at $5.85 million.

He said new libraries were needed in Hervey Bay and Maryborough as the current buildings did not have enough space to meet the needs of the region's growing population.

"The site the council has purchased in Main St in Pialba for a future library and cultural facility is strategically located and will allow for the creation of a centralised cultural hub,” he said.

"We want the Pialba CBD to be the city's primary destination for commercial activity, cultural engagement, education and social recreation, and the establishment of a new library/cultural facility and a new administration centre into the future will help achieve that goal.”

Mr Diehm said the Hervey Bay CBD Master Plan, developed in 2015, would now be updated to take into account the sites identified for the new library and cultural facility, and the new administration centre, as well as the proposed expansion of the University of Sunshine Coast campus.