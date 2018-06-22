Major upgrade for M'boro electrical depot on cards

$3 MILLION from the State Budget has been allocated for design works to be undertaken on a $38 million makeover for Maryborough's Searle St electricity depot.

The full project will include an upgrade of the existing workshop and logistics building and the construction of a new office building and storage areas.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the investment would enhance Ergon Energy's commitment to Maryborough and provide improved support.

"The Maryborough depot is a logistics hub for the Fraser-Burnett area and the size and location of the site make it a valuable state-wide asset, supporting operations throughout the region with inventory and customer response activities,” Dr Lynham said.

"The construction stage will create a significant boost for the Fraser Coast economy with dozens of jobs for local tradies in various sectors of the building industry.”

It follows $15.2 million being allocated for an upgrade to the Howard substation to provide more stable electricity to the Fraser Coast's outlying towns.

Preliminary works will involve the removal of six 66kV circuit-breakers and associated protection changes at other sites for the demolition and rebuilding of the switch-yard.

"The construction phase will feature the installation of a new 12MVA transformer and associated plant in place of one of the existing 7.5MVA transformers, while the second 7.5MVA transformer will be retained for contingencies,” Dr Lynham said.

The station's construction will be undertaken over two years to minimise disruptions in regional towns.

The upgrades are part of a massive energy package in the State Budget.