Major upgrades under way at historic Coast school

BIG PLANS: Construction and refurbishments are going on throughout Maryborough State High School.

BIG PLANS: Construction and refurbishments are going on throughout Maryborough State High School.

MARYBOROUGH State High School is a hive of activity as major upgrades are carried out ahead of term one.

A spokesperson posted on the school’s Facebook page, detailing a range of projects currently under way at the historic school.

“Our admin building is being internally rebuilt in conjunction with the Department of Heritage to restore it back to the 19th century,” the spokesperson said.

The school’s J Block and K Block are being fully renovated and world class robotics, coding and videoconferencing facilities are being installed.

Outdoors, new shade structures are going up over the amphitheatre, an outdoor science lab is going in and new bus shelters are being built.

Tree trimming and clearing is under way, preparing for a “comprehensive landscaping program” for the south Girls Grammar campus and upgrades to the Kent St pedestrian crossing are taking place.

More construction is planned for the second half of 2020, with the next phase including a two-storey integrated “student enrichment precinct” including six new special education classrooms.

An Olympic standard, $750,000 football and hockey playing surface with lights and stadium seating will also be built.