Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG PLANS: Construction and refurbishments are going on throughout Maryborough State High School.
BIG PLANS: Construction and refurbishments are going on throughout Maryborough State High School.
News

Major upgrades under way at historic Coast school

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
8th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH State High School is a hive of activity as major upgrades are carried out ahead of term one.

A spokesperson posted on the school’s Facebook page, detailing a range of projects currently under way at the historic school.

“Our admin building is being internally rebuilt in conjunction with the Department of Heritage to restore it back to the 19th century,” the spokesperson said.

The school’s J Block and K Block are being fully renovated and world class robotics, coding and videoconferencing facilities are being installed.

Outdoors, new shade structures are going up over the amphitheatre, an outdoor science lab is going in and new bus shelters are being built.

Tree trimming and clearing is under way, preparing for a “comprehensive landscaping program” for the south Girls Grammar campus and upgrades to the Kent St pedestrian crossing are taking place.

More construction is planned for the second half of 2020, with the next phase including a two-storey integrated “student enrichment precinct” including six new special education classrooms.

An Olympic standard, $750,000 football and hockey playing surface with lights and stadium seating will also be built.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

        premium_icon NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

        Breaking Emergency services are treating a man with a stab wound

        DELAYED: Why new Hervey Bay school won’t open for term one

        premium_icon DELAYED: Why new Hervey Bay school won’t open for term one

        News Plans to launch Hervey Bay’s newest, most unique school have hit a stumbling...

        Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

        premium_icon Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

        News Airline boss Gerry Geltch explains what made plane hit beach.