Major works at notorious intersection weeks from completion

ON TRACK: Roadworks on Urraween Rd at the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd intersection. Alistair Brightman

MAJOR works at a notorious Fraser Coast intersection are just weeks from being finished, with asphalting to start this weekend.

Traffic lights were installed at the new intersection in July, with the installation of traffic islands, line marking and landscaping still remaining.

Asphalting of the intersection will start this Sunday and will take about two weeks to finish.

The project is expected to finish by the end of the year.

The $12.5 million upgrade, which has been under construction since January, includes the installation of turning lanes and traffic islands.

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey said the project had created 38 direct jobs for locals.

"It's also a great boost for the local economy with much of the project being tendered to local businesses," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the traffic lights will be turned on when the remaining works, including line marking, are complete.