30°
News

Major works at notorious intersection weeks from completion

ON TRACK: Roadworks on Urraween Rd at the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd intersection.
ON TRACK: Roadworks on Urraween Rd at the Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd intersection. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

MAJOR works at a notorious Fraser Coast intersection are just weeks from being finished, with asphalting to start this weekend.

Traffic lights were installed at the new intersection in July, with the installation of traffic islands, line marking and landscaping still remaining.

Asphalting of the intersection will start this Sunday and will take about two weeks to finish.

The project is expected to finish by the end of the year.

The $12.5 million upgrade, which has been under construction since January, includes the installation of turning lanes and traffic islands.

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey said the project had created 38 direct jobs for locals.

"It's also a great boost for the local economy with much of the project being tendered to local businesses," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the traffic lights will be turned on when the remaining works, including line marking, are complete.

Topics:  fcroadworks maryborough hervey bay rd urraween rd

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How this teen lost 60kg in 12 months

How this teen lost 60kg in 12 months

Today, Josephine is practically unrecognisable after losing half her body weight.

Cafe owners move into former Muddy Waters building

Dan Oakhill, owner of Spoonful of Sugar, is moving his business to the former Muddy Waters building by the Mary River.

It has been a challenging five months for cafe owner Dan Oakhill.

George Seymour calls for developer donation bans after CCC review

George Seymour is backing the corruption watchdog's plan.

George Seymour backs corruption watchdog's plan.

Fraser Coast Ulysses Club is revving along

NEW MEMBERS WELCOME: Fraser Coast Ulysses members Chris Reeves, Paul (Felix) Dorey, Rob White and Ros Rees are encouraging new members to join their club.

Are you 40 years or older and have a motorcycle and licence?

Local Partners