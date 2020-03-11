Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay flights won’t be affected by Qantas’ latest action in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but Fraser Coast travel agents are feeling the business pinch of the virus.
Hervey Bay flights won’t be affected by Qantas’ latest action in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but Fraser Coast travel agents are feeling the business pinch of the virus.
News

’Majorly impacted’: Travel agents hit hard by virus outbreak

Blake Antrobus
11th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Airport won't be hit by a raft of flight changes from Qantas but the region's travel agencies are facing dire problems.

With cancellations streaming in because of the coronavirus outbreak, Helloworld Hervey Bay's Joe Minnegal says he may be forced to cut back on staff hours.

He told the Chronicle he had been "majorly impacted" from travellers cancelling cruise bookings and flights over the outbreak

Yesterday, Qantas announced a raft of flights across Australia would be affected, reducing overall capacity by a quarter for the next six months.

While flights from Hervey Bay will not be affected, Mr Minnegal said other businesses are being left reeling.

"This week now, we have not taken a new booking," Mr Minnegal said.

"I'm going to be putting staff onto shortened rosters soon.

"If I don't have an income, it's a definite risk."

The Smartraveller website has urged Australians to "reconsider" overseas cruises or consult medical professionals before any trips.

A Qantas spokeswoman said there were currently no changes to Qantas flights to Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm said they were meeting with the regional Chambers of Commerce and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events next week to assess the potential impact of the virus on local businesses and how it may be mitigated.

"(We) will continue to represent the interest and concerns of our residents, businesses and tourism industry operators if changes are proposed," Mr Diehm said.

Mr Minnegal said a "huge proportion" of his business was cruising and his income had seriously dwindled over the last week.

"Once this is over and people want to travel again, I'd encourage people to talk to their local travel agents," he said.

"It's not the end of the world, there's a lot of sites and things to see in Australia."

coronavirus covid-19 flights fraser coast helloworld hervey bay hervey bay hervey bay airport maryborough qantas queensland tourism tourism travel agency
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug probe leads to child sex crime charges

        premium_icon Drug probe leads to child sex crime charges

        News A drug trafficking investigation uncovered a dealer had started a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl and supplied her with drugs.

        HERE FISHIES: New tech attracts sport species off Fraser

        premium_icon HERE FISHIES: New tech attracts sport species off Fraser

        News 'More fish, means more tourists and that means more tourism jobs'

        Stunning foreign film to be screened in M'boro

        premium_icon Stunning foreign film to be screened in M'boro

        Movies The film earned five stars from most critics

        Wondunna home to rent right now for under $400

        premium_icon Wondunna home to rent right now for under $400

        News Any family would feel right at home in this popualr suburb.