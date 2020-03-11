’Majorly impacted’: Travel agents hit hard by virus outbreak

Hervey Bay flights won’t be affected by Qantas’ latest action in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but Fraser Coast travel agents are feeling the business pinch of the virus.

HERVEY Bay Airport won't be hit by a raft of flight changes from Qantas but the region's travel agencies are facing dire problems.

With cancellations streaming in because of the coronavirus outbreak, Helloworld Hervey Bay's Joe Minnegal says he may be forced to cut back on staff hours.

He told the Chronicle he had been "majorly impacted" from travellers cancelling cruise bookings and flights over the outbreak

Yesterday, Qantas announced a raft of flights across Australia would be affected, reducing overall capacity by a quarter for the next six months.

While flights from Hervey Bay will not be affected, Mr Minnegal said other businesses are being left reeling.

"This week now, we have not taken a new booking," Mr Minnegal said.

"I'm going to be putting staff onto shortened rosters soon.

"If I don't have an income, it's a definite risk."

The Smartraveller website has urged Australians to "reconsider" overseas cruises or consult medical professionals before any trips.

A Qantas spokeswoman said there were currently no changes to Qantas flights to Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm said they were meeting with the regional Chambers of Commerce and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events next week to assess the potential impact of the virus on local businesses and how it may be mitigated.

"(We) will continue to represent the interest and concerns of our residents, businesses and tourism industry operators if changes are proposed," Mr Diehm said.

Mr Minnegal said a "huge proportion" of his business was cruising and his income had seriously dwindled over the last week.

"Once this is over and people want to travel again, I'd encourage people to talk to their local travel agents," he said.

"It's not the end of the world, there's a lot of sites and things to see in Australia."