Make a Christmas difference for just 50c

Leanne Reynolds, Charlie Bradford, Brandon Ellwood and Cheryl Commens in the spirt of giving.
Leanne Reynolds, Charlie Bradford, Brandon Ellwood and Cheryl Commens in the spirt of giving. Emily Black
Emily Black
by

HERVEY Bay residents can share the spirit of Christmas at Woolworths Eli Waters, Pialba and Urangan by purchasing a special OzHarvest token for just 50c to help provide a meal for an Australian in need.

As Woolworths' National Fresh Food Rescue Partner, OzHarvest supports more than 1,000 charitable agencies across the country helping to feed vulnerable Australians.

With the support of a regular supply of surplus fresh food from Woolworths stores across the country and from other donors, for as little as 50c, OzHarvest can deliver a meal to someone who needs it most.

OzHarvest Queensland state manager Amy Cobb said the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal would ensure good food gets to those in need over festive season and throughout the year ahead.

Hervey Bay Wooloworths group manager Tom Elser said they would focus on the sharing spirit of Christmas this year.

"For just 50c customers can play their part in sharing that spirit beyond their families and friends and help provide a meal for someone this festive season and support the growing need for hunger relief across the region."

All customers need to do is add a 50c meal donation to their shopping at in store or online, they then place their name on the tokens purchased and hang them on the Christmas tree in store.

