Make a splash with a pool job

Poolside Wide Bay have a position vacant for an experienced Pool Service Technician with Water Technician Lachlin Holloway and Owner/Manager Chris Olive. Picture: Glen Porteous

Poolside Wide Bay have a position vacant for an experienced Pool Service Technician with Water Technician Lachlin Holloway and Owner/Manager Chris Olive. Picture: Glen Porteous

COVID-19 hasn't dampened Chris Olive's spirits too much.

If anything, the owner of Poolside Wide Bay Pool and Spa says people being stuck at home has been good for business.

"The business hasn't felt any real downturn because people are at home using the pool more than they normally would," Mr Olive said.

Now he is looking for someone new to join his team.

Mr Olive is seeking an experienced pool service technician.

He said the successful applicant would service customers' pools to a high standard with expertise.

"They will go to the site and test the water in the pool and balance the level out using chemicals, clean the pool and other duties," Mr Olive.

"It also includes fault finding to see if there are any issues with the pool."

The position requires a minimum of two years experience.

"The successful applicant will have to be a good people person to work with the public and understand what they want done," Mr Olive said.

The role will include regular working hours with the possibility of some shop work.

There is the possibility of another staff member being employed later in the year, he said.

Anyone interested in the position can email Mr Olive at info@poolsidewidebay.com.au