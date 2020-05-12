Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Poolside Wide Bay have a position vacant for an experienced Pool Service Technician with Water Technician Lachlin Holloway and Owner/Manager Chris Olive. Picture: Glen Porteous
Poolside Wide Bay have a position vacant for an experienced Pool Service Technician with Water Technician Lachlin Holloway and Owner/Manager Chris Olive. Picture: Glen Porteous
News

Make a splash with a pool job

Glen Porteous
12th May 2020 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COVID-19 hasn't dampened Chris Olive's spirits too much.

If anything, the owner of Poolside Wide Bay Pool and Spa says people being stuck at home has been good for business.

"The business hasn't felt any real downturn because people are at home using the pool more than they normally would," Mr Olive said.

Now he is looking for someone new to join his team.

Mr Olive is seeking an experienced pool service technician.

He said the successful applicant would service customers' pools to a high standard with expertise.

"They will go to the site and test the water in the pool and balance the level out using chemicals, clean the pool and other duties," Mr Olive.

"It also includes fault finding to see if there are any issues with the pool."

The position requires a minimum of two years experience.

"The successful applicant will have to be a good people person to work with the public and understand what they want done," Mr Olive said.

The role will include regular working hours with the possibility of some shop work.

There is the possibility of another staff member being employed later in the year, he said.

Anyone interested in the position can email Mr Olive at info@poolsidewidebay.com.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

        premium_icon Families to be beamed into prisons for virtual visits

        News Face-to-face visits have been suspended to prevent COVID-19 entering correctional centres

        Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        premium_icon Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

        Education Hundreds of students across the region returned to school yesterday

        Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        premium_icon Child abuse ring: Coast man captured in major sting

        News A Fraser Coast man is accused of being part of a child abuse ring

        While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        premium_icon While Trad's away let's play: Pitt wants deal done

        News He has made the call in the wake of Jackie Trad’s resignation