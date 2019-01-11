'Make Nth QLD great': Thousands spammed by Palmer texts

QUEENSLAND residents have been bombarded with unsolicited texts overnight from political hopeful Clive Palmer, urging them to "make North Queensland great".

The move is the latest cash splash from the former billionaire businessman and MP as he attempts a political comeback under his re-branded United Australia Party.

In the texts, received by thousands of residents between Thursday and Friday, Mr Palmer promises voters will pay 20 per cent less tax under the party's zonal taxation policy and urges them to "Vote 1 United Australia Party".

MAKE NTH QLD GREAT: One of the texts sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. Contributed

Under the party's policy, tax breaks will be provided in disadvantaged areas, which Mr Palmer claims will stimulate population and economic growth.

A spokesman from the Australian Electoral Commission told the Chronicle the texts were authorised under the Electoral Act.

"The Australian Electoral Commission, which operates under Electoral Act, has no power to restrict the amount of electoral advertising that candidates and political parties may choose to communicate to electors, or the manner in which they communicate with electors," the spokesman said.

The spokesman also said the the SPAM Act and the Do Not Call Register Act do not apply to the conduct of a registered political party and registered political parties "are not subject to the requirements of the Privacy Act 1988."

The texts come after billboards of Mr Palmer posing with party slogans like "Make Australia Great" emerged around the country last year.

RELATED: Palmer party billboards spring up on Fraser Coast

TEXT SPAM: Mobile texts authorised by United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer have been sent to thousands of Queensland residents overnight, urging them to "make north Queensland great”. Facebook: Clive Palmer

Residents across Queensland have also been bombarded with a series of television ads including one where the Twisted Sister 1980s hit "We're not gonna take it" has been altered to "Australia's not gonna take it".

As the billboards were erected before Mr Palmer announced his comeback, many did not bear an endorsement.

Former One Nation Senator Brian Burston became the party's NSW senator after defecting from Pauline Hanson's party in June last year.

Mr Palmer's office has been approached for comment.

More to come.