Make something old new again

STEAM DREAM: Perry and Kym Latter (right) have created some steampunk gadgets which will be on sale in the Excelsior Band Hall at the Steamfesta.

STEAM DREAM: Perry and Kym Latter (right) have created some steampunk gadgets which will be on sale in the Excelsior Band Hall at the Steamfesta. contributed

GRUNGING up is the key to creating your steampunk gadget.

Happy Creative Art and Craft Studio's Kym Latter has held a number of workshops to help in preparation for Saturday's Steamfesta.

"The community is really into steampunk and that idea of putting recycled materials together and re-purposing things, which is awesome," Kym said.

"Reuse is something I am very passionate about.

"Most of the things we do have some element of recycling."

One of the workshops included using water guns with materials from local cafes and the recycling centre including bottle tops, tubes, insides of hoses.

"We used all sorts of crazy and then stuck them all together with lots of hot glue and spray painted them with gold and copper and bronzed over them with the black," Kym said.

"It was really good to see the transformation and we got a really good cross section of generations from little kids to older people - so it was really nice to see them working together."

Kym said you didn't need to do anything too over the top to be part of the Steamfesta costume competition.

"As long as you have got a period costume - so it could be something as simple as a white shirt with a large overcoat, trench coat and gadget of some description," she said.

"So think old mobile phones that you might not want, toy compass, water pistol, and paint it a bit darker, put some gold on it.

"In one of the hats we used bin liners to work it like fabric - stretched them and glue them

"You just need to look at it and say how can you make it a bit more steampunky."

Steampunk festival preview - (Front) Indy Jespersen and Carmel Murdoch, (Back) Perry and Kym Latter Cody Fox

Kym suggested looking at DIY steampunk costumes on Pinterest.

She will also have a stall in the Excelsior Band Hall where she will have steampunk items for sale and hold demonstrations.

"We are generally excited to be a part of it - it is fantastic for the community."

Happy Creative Art and Craft Studio, at 6/425 Kent St, Maryborough, holds classes.

Visit Facebook or phone Kym 0417773713.

Kym also mentioned that she has space for other creative people in the community to use.

"I would love for other people to use it."

"This could be enough of a footing to find if what they are doing works or not, without the huge outlay.

"I have had really helpful people over the years in all parts of my career and I just would like to be able to do that for somebody else."