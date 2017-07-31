Make sure you get your copy of today's book

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Mozzie is a true-blue version of the old classic.

IF IT'S Aussie humour you want, tilt your Akubra out of your eyes because it's here with today's paper.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Mozzie is a true-blue version of the old classic where said lady wolfs down a fly and whole herd of other animals right behind it, in an attempt to catch the animal she swallowed prior.

The story gets even funnier when it's smothered in Aussie humour.

Here are the books to collect:

Today - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Friday, August 4- Pig the Fibber (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (Fraser Coast Chronicle)

Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

