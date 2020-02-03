Make the most of our precious resource

Save it, don't waste it was the advice from Hervey Bay Garden Club member Janine Baker about the precious natural resource of water.

Despite recent rain, Level Two water restrictions remain in place on the Fraser Coast.

Ms Baker believes there are ways to be smarter with water usage.

“Use a watering can instead of a hose when watering because it is more direct and you don’t waste it with a spray,” Ms Baker said.

“Also be selective with what you are growing.

“Look for plants that are hardy for the environment and now is not a good time to be planting seedlings.”

Ms Baker encouraged people to think of two purposes for the water they use.

This could include putting excess shower water on the garden.

“Use a hand basin when washing the dishes and don’t worry about the dishwashing liquid, it acts as a wetting agent to help the water soak in rather than wash away,” she said.

Ms Baker said a little planning made rain showers go further in parched gardens.

“When we do get rain showers, put some buckets out and collect the water to use later,” she said

“You can buy one of those large plastic tubs and when you have your own personal shower you can use the water from that.

“We haven’t had a wet season for several years here and water is as precious as gold and we need to be a bit more savvy with how we use it.”

On its Facebook page, Fraser Coast Regional Council reported an increase in daily water usage from 170 litres last week per person per to 177 litres this week.

Although this is under the 210 litres per person target, the council encouraged residents to be diligent about their water consumption.

More information about Fraser Coast’s water restrictions can be found at frasercoast.qld.gov.au/water-restrictions.