Make the most of sunny Coast weather

IF YOU have been waiting for the perfect weather to head outside and soak up the sun, you may just get one chance to do it this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a full day of sunshine on Tuesday however the rest of the week will have scattered showers.

As for Monday, expect a few showers in the morning and evening plus light rain throughout the course of the day.

Forecaster Diana Eadie said the unpredictable conditions were caused by a building ridge across the east coast.

"There's also a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea which is starting to weaken and move towards New Zealand," she said.

"As that starts to drifts off, we'll be less likely to see showers."

With increased rainfall will come cooler conditions towards the end of the week.

"It will be warmer on Tuesday with temperatures reaching 30 degrees in Maryborough and 29 in Hervey Bay," Ms Eadie said.

"Towards the end of the week we'll have temperatures back to the mid to high 20's with a high of 29 degrees in Maryborough and 28 in Hervey Bay."

Despite being just over one month into Autumn, it's unlikely the Coast will be feeling seasonal conditions with much cooler weather unlikely to grace the region in the near future.