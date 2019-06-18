'Make the right decisions': Crash witness's desperate plea

SHAKEN UP: Skye McKenna saw a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway on Sunday night.

A CALOUNDRA woman who witnessed a horrific crash involving a stolen car on the Bruce Highway has urged drivers to "make the right decisions" on the road.

Skye McKenna was coming home from working in Brisbane on Sunday night when she saw a "sea of red and blue lights" at the scene of a four-vehicle crash at Elimbah.

Police say initial investigations suggest a stolen Mazda Tribute was travelling north in the southbound lanes about 9.30pm when the driver conducted a u-turn and began travelling south in the northbound lanes.

It then crashed with three other cars just past the Pumicestone Rd on-ramp.

The 20-year-old driver of the alleged stolen car had to be freed from the wreckage before being taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with a high acuity response unit escort.

Five other people were taken to different hospitals in a stable condition.

Ms McKenna said the crash "hit close to home" for everyone that was stuck in the hours-long traffic as a result.

"Two minutes earlier, and that could have been any one of us down there. It was a bit of a reality shock," she said.

"The thought throughout my head the whole way home was that there's no way possible anyone could have walked away from that."

She said she saw "a car like a crumpled-up piece of paper" down the embankment, as well as three other cars with significant damage.

"It kind of just hits you that at any moment at any time in our lives when we get into our vehicles, that could be us," she said. "We get behind vehicles that are made of metal and glass that just crumble on impact ... and people don't drive to conditions."

Ms McKenna said harsher penalties for reckless driving would not prevent traffic crashes, but seeing the "wreckage and carnage that they created" would have a lasting impact.

"One wrong decision behind the wheel of a car can result in such terrible carnage, destroy lives," she said.

"There's no point making that stupid split-second decision that could just change your life forever, and someone else's life forever.

"You need to make the right decisions. You need to slow down.

"You need to just think about the fact ... that one wrong move could end so drastically."

The forensic crash unit is investigating the crash and police are appealing for any witnesses who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

