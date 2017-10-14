24°
Make yourself McHappy today

MAKE US MCHAPPY: Maryborough McDonald's staff member Chloe Farrell is asking for your support today on McHappy Day.
TUCK into a Big Mac today and pledge your support at McDonald's to raise funds for sick children and their families.

McHappy Day is one of the largest national fundraisers for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia and has been running for more than 25 years.

Last year they raised more than $3.95million to support families of seriously ill children.

When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness and specialist care is a long way from home, the Ronald McDonald House program provides accommodation helping preserve the family unit in the midst of physical, emotional and financial stress.

"RMHC is our charity and helps sick kids and their families every day,” Maryborough McDonald's franchisee Tony Keenan said.

