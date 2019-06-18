MAKING A SPLASH: Council flags overhauls to Coast pools

PLANS FOR POOL OVERHAULS: Councillor Paul Truscott, aquatic centre facilities manager Craig Elvish and deputy mayor Darren Everard at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre. The council will splash $900,000 into upgrading pools and aquatic centres across the region in the budget.

PLANS FOR POOL OVERHAULS: Councillor Paul Truscott, aquatic centre facilities manager Craig Elvish and deputy mayor Darren Everard at the Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre. The council will splash $900,000 into upgrading pools and aquatic centres across the region in the budget. Blake Antrobus

A SPLASH of funding into some of the Fraser Coast's major pools is set to take the region's aquatic centres to the next level.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough's Aquatic Centres, as well as WetSide Water Park, will share in $900,000 of funding from the capital works budget, giving each of the areas a major facelift and ensuring their longevity.

In Maryborough, $165,000 will be allocated to replacing the centre's 25m lane ropes, disability hoist, pool cleaner, wading pool play structures and seating, along with the pumps in the main building.

The funding comes after the council last week announced $1 million would be budgeted to build the first stage of a new water play park in Anzac Park.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard said works at the Hervey Bay pool, which will receive $533,000, included new paths and concourse areas, dive blocks and covers for the 25m pool and replacing the flooring in the program pool.

Another $195,000 will be spent on replacing a section of the decking and signage at WetSide before its re-opening in September.

"Swimming pools are a very important part of the council's infrastructure and community use, we have to keep on top of the latest trends and make sure our facilities are safe,” Cr Everard said.

"They see a lot of use over the court of the year, especially WetSide.

"A swimming pool these days is more than a pool, we have all different sorts of programs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.”

Admission fees at the aquatic centres are also set to be overhauled in the coming financial year.

Yearly passes for families will decrease from $531 to $500 while a six-month pass will drop from $332 to $313.

For children, pensioners, students and other concessions, the cost of a yearly pass will drop from $223 to $203.

Six-month pass and single entry fees will stay the same.