Seamstress Lucy Andrews. Toowoomba Clothes Hospital making masks. COVID-19, coronavirus. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Making masks keeps business going

Cassandra Glover
3rd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
THE staff at the Toowoomba Clothes Hospital have been working long hours making face masks after chemists sold out because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Toowoomba Clothes Hospital owner Michelle Andrews said she had started making masks when her business became quiet.

"I had plenty of fabric and elastic here so I started making them," Ms Andrews said.

"I wanted to keep the girls who are employed here working, so we thought we'd keep making them until we can't make them anymore.

"I felt guilty about closing the shop and sitting at home when I could do something for the community."

 

Seamstress Lucy Andrews (front) and Toowoomba Clothes Hospital owner Michelle Andrews are making hundreds of masks. Picture: Bev Lacey
The masks come in kid's and adult sizes, made with two layers of cotton fabric.

"The inside lining is a stretch cotton like a T-shirt material, and it's a fine knit so germs can't get through," Ms Andrews said.

"At the moment we've made about 400-500."

The masks are $10 each and can be purchased from the Toowoomba Clothes Hospital shop at 487 Ruthven St.

coronavirus toowoomba face masks toowoomba clothes hospital
