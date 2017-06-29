MAKING A SPLASH: Early humpback whale spotted off Fraser Is

IT STARTED with a massive splash only a majestic humpback whale can make.



On Wednesday, an early visitor was spotted off Fraser Island's Moon Point.



Chris Larsen, who is with Freedom III whale watching tours, was fishing near the island when the humpback whale broke the surface of the water with a series of stunning breaches.



"It was awesome," Mr Larsen said.



Mr Larsen said he is anticipating a great whale watching season, with numbers seeming to increase every year.



Unfortunately, another humpback travelling through wasn't quite so lucky.



Fisherman and guide Andrew Chorley said he had spotted a dead whale off Arch Cliffs.



Tiger sharks were circling the humpback and feeding off its carcass.



Mr Chorley said an increase in whale activity often meant an increase in shark activity.



Mr Larsen agreed, saying there were always plenty of sharks around including large great whites which he said seemed to follow the whales during their annual migration.

