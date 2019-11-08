Mal and the Kangaroos to collide with SBW

The Kangaroos are on a collision course with Sonny Bill Williams after the former All Black was officially unveiled as a Toronto Wolfpack player.

Toronto announced they signed Williams to a two-year contract - believed to be worth $10 million - in the richest deal in rugby league history.

His signing announcement caused the Wolfpack's website to crash as fans clamoured to read about the club's new marquee man.

And Australian rugby league officials have wasted little time capitalising on SBW fever with coach Mal Meninga confirming they would play a warm-up match against Williams and the Wolfpack as part of their 2020 Kangaroos tour.

"Sonny Bill Williams will provide an immediate impact for rugby league in the Northern Hemisphere and for the development of rugby in North America," Meninga said.

"When the Kangaroos tour England in 2020 - we will look forward to playing a warm-up game against the Wolfpack as it would create a lot of excitement for the sport."

Williams posted a video message from his home in New Zealand, confirming he would switch to North America for 2020 and 2021.

"Hey guys, Sonny here. Just a quick message to the Toronto fans and team - I'm looking forward to getting over there," Williams said.

I just want to say that I'm not coming over for a holiday, although my son might be, I'm coming over to do some work.

God willing, we can have a successful season on and off the field."

🗣️ "There's Sonny-Bill Williams, there's Andrew Johns and then there's daylight"



Brian Carney believes potential Toronto signing Sonny-Bill Williams would be the biggest ever signing in Super League History.

In a statement, the Wolfpack said the announcement came on the back of the club's biggest year as they achieved their five-year goal of earning Super League promotion two years early.

Toronto chairman and CEO Bob Hunter likened Williams to NBA great LeBron James, declaring his signing would boost rugby league's profile globally.

"The excitement he will bring to the sport of rugby league in this country will be incredible," Hunter said.

"Having someone of his talent join the Wolfpack will greatly raise the profile of the club, and also help move the game forward globally. Sonny is a phenomenal athlete and we believe he is rugby's LeBron James and his addition to our league is comparable to when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy. "

So glad that @TOwolfpack are coming to Perpignan twice in 2020 so that @DragonsOfficiel supporters will be able to see the biggest signing in Super League history... line up against Sonny Bill Williams.



❤💛🐉🏆⭐ pic.twitter.com/PEtoj5IAf4 — Catalan Media (@catalanmedia) November 7, 2019

The city of Toronto is no stranger to sporting success. It's home to Major League Baseball franchise the Maple Leafs, while the Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship earlier this year.

So when the signing of Williams gets the mayor's attention, it proves it's a big deal.

"Today's news is another huge win for our Toronto Wolfpack," Mayor John Tory said.

"Sonny Bill Williams is one of the best rugby players in the world and we welcome him to Toronto. Our city is proud of the success of this team so far and we're ready to keep cheering them on in the Super League."

Meanwhile, Samoa coach Matt Parish will approach Sonny Bill Williams to talk to him about representing the Pacific nation.

The former Canterbury and Sydney Roosters premiership winner has represented New Zealand in both league and union but is eligible to play for Samoa through his father's heritage.

The 34-year-old superstar also holds a Samoan passport and has been passionate about both codes in the Pacific Islands throughout his career.

"He's coming to win trophies."



- Toronto Wolfpack Head Coach, Brian McDermott, on the signing of @SonnyBWilliams.

"We would certainly wait for the ink to dry on his contract but we will be definitely be making contact with him to gauge his interest," Parish told AAP. "I know he is very proud of his Samoan heritage.

"We'd definitely welcome the opportunity to have him in the team. His influence on and off the field would be immense for a nation like Samoa."

Just as Taumalolo reinvigorated the international game and kickstarted the Tongan revolution when he opted to play for them at the 2017 World Cup, other players would likely follow Williams to Samoa.

The nation already have Martin Taupau and Anthony Milford pledging their allegiances, while stars Issac Liu, Jamayne Isaako, Josh McGuire and Josh Papalii are among others who are eligible.

"Having someone like Sonny, his presence around the group would be enormous," Parish said.

"You only have to look at what he's done for the Roosters in 2013 when they won the comp.

"He's been in the All Blacks system the past couple of years. He's certainly been in some great systems.

"There's not too many players that are going to get the opportunity to play with Sonny Bill Williams because he's only got about two or three years left." New Zealand Rugby League also confirmed this week they would welcome Williams back with open arms but said his form must be strong enough to force his way back into the team.

Meanwhile Parish is also keeping a close eye on whether Toronto sign England rugby union centre Manu Tuilagu, who is also of Samoan heritage.