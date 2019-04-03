Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mal Meninga has urged fans of Queensland's NRL teams to 'keep the faith'.
Mal Meninga has urged fans of Queensland's NRL teams to 'keep the faith'.
Rugby League

Big Mal’s plea to keep the faith

by Mal Meninga
3rd Apr 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEP the faith.

That's my advice to Queensland rugby league fans after a rollercoaster start to the season for our three NRL clubs.

From a Titans point of view, we haven't had the best of starts to the year with a few crucial injuries in key spots. But the players' efforts have remained full of spirit.

We know we have still got a bit of work to do but if the players' desire remains where it is then success is possible.

There are a lot of little things from an execution point of view that have been letting the Titans down.

We have been unable to apply constant pressure on the opposition because of too many errors or the ball would go to ground and stifle our attack.

We also had patches of ill-discipline by giving away penalties at crucial times of the game. That's the difference between teams at the top and those at the bottom, it's a fine line.

The tough draw to start the season has not helped our cause. In our first game against the Raiders we lost halfback Ash Taylor in the lead-up and five-eighth Tyrone Roberts after 13 minutes in terrible weather conditions.

Titans coach Garth Brennan and Ash Taylor at Gold Coast training. Picture: Getty Images
Titans coach Garth Brennan and Ash Taylor at Gold Coast training. Picture: Getty Images

Then we had a trip to Cronulla, followed by another tough away battle against the Rabbitohs and now we have a five-day turnaround before facing the Warriors in New Zealand on Friday night.

We will come up against a Warriors team that was a bit embarrassed last week by Manly in Christchurch after such an emotional time for their country. They will want to make amends.

If playmakers Taylor and Roberts return from injury on Friday as hoped it will help our cause. But they are also not going to be the saviours.

They will give the playing group a lot of confidence, but I have seen it too many times that when your best players come back the rest of them relax and become a bit complacent.

I know coach Garth Brennan will be aware of that and talking to them about it.

While the Titans' biggest issue has been confidence in their execution and not attitude, for the Cowboys it has been the reverse, as players intimated that it's an attitude thing, not a confidence issue.

But they know what they have to do, they have the experience in the forward pack to lay a platform for Michael Morgan and they just need to run harder and tackle harder.

Broncos prop Tevita Pangai Jr struggled to fire against the Dragons last week. Picture: Getty Images
Broncos prop Tevita Pangai Jr struggled to fire against the Dragons last week. Picture: Getty Images

With the Broncos, their attitude and confidence is up but with all those young players in their forward pack, maintaining  the consistency was always going to be the main thing for them.

That is where the art of man management comes into it. It is going to be a test for coach Anthony Seibold but undoubtedly he has the skills to do so.

In the NRL there can't be much difference between your best game and you worst game, particularly in the forwards.

Preparation and playing consistency is the key. Once the Titans, Cowboys and Broncos do that, the fans' faith is sure to be repaid.

More Stories

Show More
broncos cowboys mal meninga nrl rugby league titans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ALP candidate Scanes eyes upset of O'Brien, 'complacent' LNP

    premium_icon ALP candidate Scanes eyes upset of O'Brien, 'complacent' LNP

    News 'I'm focused on what the issues are, what the solutions are, and let's go and do it. I don't think this government has done that.'

    • 3rd Apr 2019 6:21 PM
    New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

    premium_icon New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

    Politics People who buy a lemon now have greater protection

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:49 PM
    Small businesses, tradies win big in budget: Chamber boss

    premium_icon Small businesses, tradies win big in budget: Chamber boss

    News Parts of the budget are bringing good news for the Fraser Coast

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:00 PM
    CHAMPIONS: Maryborough's navy cadets claim second win

    premium_icon CHAMPIONS: Maryborough's navy cadets claim second win

    News This year the group proved it was no fluke.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:00 PM