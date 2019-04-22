Menu
First look inside Scott Morrison's church

by Andrew Backhouse and wires
21st Apr 2019 1:39 PM

SCOTT Morrison has celebrated joy, hope and grace on Resurrection Sunday surrounded by family and fellow congregants at his Pentecostal church in Sutherland in Sydney's south.

Church elders greeted the nearly 1000 faithful with hugs, compliments and "Happy Easter! Happy Resurrection Sunday" as they arrived at Horizon Church's communion service.

Inside, three rows from the front and with wife Jenny by his side, the prime minister sang and clapped to the opening number celebrating a glorious day.

"Today is a reminder of the great hope and the reason for that hope is the reason we celebrate today," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"It's a very special time for me and my family but I know for people around the country and frankly all around the world."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny sing during an Easter Sunday service at his Horizon Church at Sutherland in Sydney. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny sing during an Easter Sunday service at his Horizon Church at Sutherland in Sydney. Picture: Mick Tsikas

It's the first time media has been allowed to see Mr Morrison practising his faith at his own church, which he has attended for about a decade, although only cameras were let inside.

Pastor Brad Bonhomme said the church sees the Morrisons as family and aims to provide them with a space to express their faith.

"We just treat them like every other family," he said.

Mr Morrison said the church had been "a bedrock of our family" since they moved to the Shire.

"They're a wonderful community and they reach out all across the Shire and further beyond that and always have," he said.

"They've just been such a tremendous support for us personally and it's a very important part of our lives."

Picture: Mick Tsikas
Picture: Mick Tsikas

The prime minister has spent the bulk of the Easter weekend in his home town of Sydney.

It's been a stop-start campaign with Mr Morrison and opponent Bill Shorten calling a truce to electioneering on Good Friday and again on Sunday - although that has been stretchedwith both making public appearances.

Picture: Mick Tsikas
Picture: Mick Tsikas

 

Picture: Mick Tsikas
Picture: Mick Tsikas
NEWS2019ELECTION 21/4/2019. DAY11/Job1 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison with his wife Jenny on Easter Sunday at the Horizon Church in Sutherland. Picture Gary Ramage
NEWS2019ELECTION 21/4/2019. DAY11/Job1 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison with his wife Jenny on Easter Sunday at the Horizon Church in Sutherland. Picture Gary Ramage
