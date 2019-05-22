Male nurse barred from practising for six years

DESPITE being found not guilty of sexual offences against the women in three separate trials, a male nurse from Brisbane has been barred from applying for registration for six years.

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal accepted the evidence of the three women, aged 30, 33 and 34 at the time, none of whom knew each other.

QCAT judicial member John Robertson said the three women were all extremely vulnerable and affected by medication at the time Arora was said to have touched them.

He continues to deny all the allegations.

Vijay Arora leaving the Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

The Health Ombudsman brought five disciplinary charges against Arora, alleging he had non-consensual sexual contact with QE11 and Princess Alexandra Hospital patients.

It was alleged Arora rubbed a female patient's breasts, touched her vagina and digitally penetrated her, while she was in a hospital bed in 2012.

He then moved her to a chair and rubbed his penis against her arm, it was alleged.

Arora was alleged to have had non-consensual sexual contact with another patient who had been admitted to hospital after having epileptic seizures.

He digitally penetrated her and squeezed her right breast, after she went to the toilet, it was claimed.

On the following day, he touched her vagina, in the early hours of the morning before she told him to leave, it was alleged.

Arora was alleged to have rubbed his hand near the vagina of another patient who had been admitted the day before, with heart failure.

Arora was charged with sexual assaulting two patients and raping and sexually assaulting another, but acquitted of all charges by juries in 2015 and 2016.

Mr Robertson said in disciplinary proceedings the tribunal was not bound the rules of evidence and the health and safety of the public was paramount.

He said the tribunal had considered all the evidence of all three patients, which he said powerfully proved all five disciplinary charges.

Princess Alexandra Hospital. Picture: AAP/Robert Shakespeare

Their evidence was strikingly similar or showed a pattern of behaviour that could only be explained by Arora being responsible.

Mr Robertson said he was satisfied that on all occasions Arora was the only male nurse on duty.

He said it was highly unlikely that three vulnerable women who did not know each other would have made false allegations containing such details.

Arora's conduct was of the most egregious kind, involving a serious breach of the patient and health practitioner relationship of trust.

"These vulnerable women were preyed upon by (Arora) contrary to his duty of care to them, for his own sexual satisfaction," Mr Robertson said.

Arora, who is no longer registered, was reprimanded for professional misconduct.

Two of the three female patients have died since making their complaints, the tribunal heard.