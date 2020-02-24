Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

Male violence is an endemic problem

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 12:16 PM

 

More than half of women killed last year died at hands of partner or relative.

Globally, six women are killed every hour by people they know.

One woman a week is killed by her partner (or ex-partner) in Australia.

Despite conventional wisdom saying 95% of divorce is for falling out of love, the reality is that nearly half of divorces are for very serious issues, including a pattern of infidelity, physical/emotional abuse, and substance abuse.

Recidivism is rife in Australia because boys lack positive role models at home. There is, undoubtedly, a direct correlation between adolescent boys who display aggressive and violent tendencies at school and those who have broken, abusive families.

Hannah Baxter and her children were not "killed in a fire" as many headlines state. They were murdered.

The man who committed this monstrous act was not "a loving father." Loving fathers do not set fire to their children. He was an evil psychopath.

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence family violence opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        premium_icon NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        News An overseas company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey Bay’s airport.

        Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        Food & Entertainment ‘We really thought about what people like to eat.’

        M'boro RSL presidency decided

        premium_icon M'boro RSL presidency decided

        Breaking The Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president

        Designing change for those who need it most

        premium_icon Designing change for those who need it most

        News Caroline Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser...