Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mall shooting reported in the US

by Ben Graham
20th Dec 2019 9:44 AM

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a mall in Oklahoma City.

There is no official confirmation on how many shots the suspect fired, but witnesses report anywhere from three to six shots were fired inside the Penn Square Mall.

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure
Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injured.

They say the incident began after an argument inside a shoe store.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to search inside the mall and the outside area for the suspect.

The mall has been evactuated.

- more to come

More Stories

Show More
crime oklahoma city shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        premium_icon SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        News The Torquay Rd Skate Park in Hervey Bay will not be demolished but reaching that decision did not come without a divisive debate over the social impact

        REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

        premium_icon REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

        News Hundreds of singers will converge on the Fraser Coast in April

        Arson accused in tears at spending Christmas in custody

        premium_icon Arson accused in tears at spending Christmas in custody

        News The 19-year-old has already spent two nights in the watch house

        Rock solid effort brings joy to Bay's elderly

        premium_icon Rock solid effort brings joy to Bay's elderly

        News Kirami Residential Aged Care Facility recently displayed the rock garden for the...