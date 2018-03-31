MAMA TALK: Be kind to the ones you love

A young boy and girl dressed as a superheroes stands on a rock with arms raised while on a California Beach. The surf and waves wash the sand around them and they are ready to work as a team to accomplish great things as they look out to sea. Image taken in Orange County, California, USA.

"ME WILL save you Sissy, Batman will save you!"

With that the non-caped crusader (some heroes wear Batman swimming togs) scrambled down from the climbing bars and ran, as quickly as his two-year-old little legs would carry him, to the other side to help his big sister from the awkward position in which she was clinging to the bars.

"Thanks, little guy," she said as they hugged dramatically once back on solid ground.

She'd been hanging on, all of about one-and-a-half feet off the ground, and could have probably just landed on her feet had she let them go and swung down.

But that didn't stop her melodramatic plea for rescue.

As the adults in attendance failed to respond to the developing situation (aka realised it was a non-event), a small but determined figure swung into action.

He's the same small figure who swings into action at the first sign of anyone in distress, but most especially when big sis calls.

The sibling dynamic can be a strange one.

You can be fighting like cats and dogs (quite literally in little bro's case as he's always pretending to be a cat), but at the first sign of trouble you jump in to defend your brother or sister. Because it's okay if you tease, hit, insult or laugh at them - but heaven help anyone else who tries to do the same.

I still remember slapping a kid across the face at school after she picked on my sister and made her cry. It was highly out of character for me, and came as a surprise to everyone - including me, who had no idea I was going to do it until it was done.

Not everyone has to be a hero.

Just be kind and look after the ones you love, and maybe the world wouldn't need so many heroes.