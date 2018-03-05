Menu
Two people were allegedly stealing from vehicles in Scarness on Sunday.
Crime

Man, 18, charged with stealing from vehicles

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Mar 2018 12:43 PM

AN 18-YEAR-old has been charged and a 16-year-old has been cautioned for stealing from vehicles on Sunday.

Police allege the pair gained entry to two vehicles at a Barilba St address between 8pm and 9pm.

The pair allegedly stole cash, headphones and a USB from the cars.

Officers from the Hervey Bay Police Station found the pair a short time later while on patrol.

Both were transported to the station where the 16-year-old was officially cautioned and the 18-year-old man was charged with stealing.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 29.

fccrime fraser coast hervey bay stealing vehicle theft
Fraser Coast Chronicle
