Man, 18, starts a fight outside fast food restaurant

A YOUNG man has been captured on video starting a fight in the car park of a Hervey Bay fast food restaurant.

Bystanders filmed Nathaniel Kiah Tanner of Point Vernon as he "punched" and "pushed" a victim who had just purchased food from the drive-thru.

Tanner, 18, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of common assault.

The offence happened about 10pm on March 20 outside the Boat Harbour Dr store.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Tanner and his friends, who were travelling in two cars, were harassing the victim as his car drove between theirs while leaving the fast food outlet.

"(The victim) attempted to drive through the gap, where he heard an item strike his vehicle," Snr Const Edwards said.

After the victim got out of his car to see what the object was, Tanner and his friends threatened to start a fight.

Tanner then physically assaulted the victim.

"The defendant punched him and pushed him," Snr Const Edwards said.

Tanner's defence lawyer Richard Perry said his client was remorseful for his actions.

"He admits he did wrong and is sorry for offending," Mr Perry said.

Tanner also pleaded guilty to wilful damage for an incident in May.

On that occasion he was swinging around a "large piece of wood" in the early hours of the morning and caused damage to a Toogoom house.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said a conviction was needed, considering there was "one act of actual violence and one of damaging property".

Tanner was fined $1000.