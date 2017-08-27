Man, 20, chased by cops until he tripped in drunk rampage

NABBED: Shaye Mitchell Henry, 20, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to two charges.

A YOUNG man's attempt to evade the police came to an embarrassing end when he tripped over in a driveway, a court has heard.

Shaye Mitchell Henry, 20, had to be chased on foot by police in Gladstone after a drunken incident on May 23.

Henry became intoxicated during a night out and was reported to be "going off" by concerned members of the public who dialled triple-0.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Donna Sperling said during Henry's outburst he threw rubbish bins around, screamed at people and cars, and violently attempted to gain entry to a locked hotel door.

Upon their arrival, police located Henry in the middle of a road yelling at people on the balcony of a hotel.

"When he saw police, he moved off of the road and onto the footpath," Snr Const Sperling said.

While police were speaking to Henry he stood up straight, smiled, raised the middle finger of his left hand at them and started to run.

Police pursued him on foot, telling him he was under arrest during the run, but Henry did not stop.

About 100m into the chase, Henry came tumbling down after he tripped over in a driveway.

As police approached to arrest him, the intoxicated man attempted to push them with his hands and started to "roll on the ground".

Snr Const Sperling said when police officers finally restrained him and walked him to their vehicle, he was "saying he didn't want to go back to jail".

Henry's defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Henry has since moved to Maryborough in order to leave his drinking habit behind.

"He wanted to get away from people he associated with," Mr Ould said.

"He has accepted he has issues with alcohol.

"He is getting help for alcohol abuse."

The court heard there was "a large amount alcohol" involved in the incident and that Henry was on parole at the time.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced Henry to one month imprisonment, wholly suspended.

A conviction was recorded.