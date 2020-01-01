Menu
STABBING: Police attended a property on Rainbow Beach Road last night in relation to an alleged stabbing in the back. A man has now been charged with one count of wounding. Photo: Renee Albrecht
Crime

Man, 21, in M'boro court over alleged NYE stabbing

Philippe Coquerand
by
1st Jan 2020 9:42 AM
A MAN has been charged with wounding after another man was stabbed in Rainbow Beach during the New Year's Eve celebrations last night.

Police allege that at about 11.15pm, a 22-year-old Kalbar man was walking with friends along Rainbow Beach Road when he became involved in a verbal exchange with a man and woman who had just left a local bakery.

The 22-year-old then turned and walked away before he was allegedly stabbed in the lower back with a knife by a person who then fled the scene.

Paramedics attended a private property on Rainbow Beach Road in relation to an alleged stabbing last night. Photo: Renee Albrecht
Paramedics attended and administered first aid to the injured man before transporting him to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Ongoing investigations led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Rainbow Beach man who has since been charged with one count of wounding.

He is due to face Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

