Man, 23, attacks two innocent bystanders outside Bay pub

Nathan Edward Tulungi Levy pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on August 8 to robbery with violence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

FUELLED by a toxic mix of grief, alcohol and meth, a troubled Hervey Bay man unleashed his anger on two strangers.

Nathan Edward Tulungi Levy, who first made headlines when viciously attacked a taxi driver over a $7 fare, was back before the courts yesterday after bashing two men outside a popular pub.

The most seriously injured was a young man celebrating his 20th birthday in February this year.

The court heard he was waiting for a taxi when Levy yelled abuse, punched him to the back of the head and mouth before running away with a friend.

The victim was left with severe facial injuries which would later incur a massive dental bill.

Just minutes earlier, Levy had robbed and assaulted a 21-year "with a closed fist" causing his phone to drop, which had his bank card and drivers license in the case.

Crown Prosecutor Matt Le Grand said the victim was standing outside the venue, minding his own business before the attack.

"(Levy) padded his pockets before kicking him in the face and leaving"," Mr Le Grand said

"He also stole his Samsung S7."

Nathan Edward Tulungi Levy first made headlines when he viciously attacked a taxi driver over a $7 fare in 2014. Contributed

Levy pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court yesterday to robbery with violence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

CCTV footage of both incidents, which showed both victims dropping to the ground, was played.

The court heard that following the attacks, Levy went to the Hervey Bay Hospital to be treated for a fracture to his hand.

Levy was previously jailed for savagely beating 64-year-old taxi driver Charles Naja in 2013.

Defence Barrister Harry Fong said the most recent attacks took place on the anniversary of the death of Levy's former girlfriend and emotions, mixed with alcohol and amphetamines, contributing to his actions.

"My client has anger issues, demonstrated by the fact he's taking ice," Mr Fong said.

"He is very remorseful."

Levy's mother and partner sobbed during the sentence.

Judge Greg Koppenol said Levy's unprovoked violence could have had "catastrophic consequences".

"You could have killed the two men," Judge Koppenol said.

"Everyone would be aware of the one punch can kill campaign."

Levy was sentenced to four years in jail. He will be eligible for parole next June.