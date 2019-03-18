Menu
underworld111
Crime

Man, 23, stockpiled marijuana for his birthday

Annie Perets
by
18th Mar 2019 10:55 AM
A PACIFIC Haven man caught hiding 582g of marijuana in the ceiling of his house claimed he was piling the stack to use on his birthday.  

Samuel Grey Richardson was also found in possession of about 7g of MDMA when police searched the house where he lived on June 27 last year.  

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court last week to possessing the dangerous drugs and other related charges including possessing multiple pipes and a testosterone vial.   

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail and given immediate parole.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

