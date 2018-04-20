Man, 24, to face court after car crashes into ditch

A MAN who allegedly spun out of control into a ditch while driving in Dundowran will appear in court on May 16.

Police were called to the scene at Crawford Dr about 8.30am on April 14.

The police spoke to the 24-year-old driver who allegedly said he had sharply accelerated from the intersection and as a result lost control of the car before ending up in the ditch.

Police issued the man with a notice to appear for driving without due care and attention.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 16.