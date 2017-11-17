Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man, 24, hangs at pub carpark after officers told him to go

Annie Perets
by

COREY Mark Lewis ruined his own night by committing three offences on October 22.

The 24-year-old Hervey Bay man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance, failing to comply with a move-on notice, and obstructing police.

Out with friends at a pub on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay, Lewis began to wear and yellg at officers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Lewis was given a move-on notice but was found in the pub's carpark shortly after.

A "struggle" between Lewis and officers followed.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Lewis was hanging around the back of the pub because he was waiting to be picked up.

Lewis was fined $1200.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
TRANSFORMED: Teen who lost 60kg stuns at formal

TRANSFORMED: Teen who lost 60kg stuns at formal

Dressed in a figure-hugging red gown, Josephine Desgrand arrived at her formal with a confidence she never thought she'd carry.

$500,000 upgrade to transform Eskdale Park

BIG PLANS: President of Fraser Coast Rugby League Steve Einam (centre) and Eskdale Park trustee Cathy Lethbridge survey the park.

A major funding announcement has been made for the park.

Two fines for man, 20, who thought he was doing the right thing

A 21-year-old Coast man caught with more than 800 child porn images has told a court some of them dated back to when he was in Year 9 at school.

He forgot to check the conditions of his police banning notice.

$1 million pledged for study to extend Urangan Pier

Urangan Pier, Hervey Bay.

$1 million was pledged for a feasibility study.

Local Partners