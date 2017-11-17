Man, 24, hangs at pub carpark after officers told him to go

COREY Mark Lewis ruined his own night by committing three offences on October 22.

The 24-year-old Hervey Bay man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to public nuisance, failing to comply with a move-on notice, and obstructing police.

Out with friends at a pub on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay, Lewis began to wear and yellg at officers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Lewis was given a move-on notice but was found in the pub's carpark shortly after.

A "struggle" between Lewis and officers followed.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Lewis was hanging around the back of the pub because he was waiting to be picked up.

Lewis was fined $1200.