Man, 25, charged over stabbing at Old Sydney Hotel

A MAN accused of stabbing another man at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel will spend the festive season in custody.



The 25-year-old appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court charged with wounding on December 5.



The man was refused bail and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on January 23.



The alleged stabbing happened about 1.35pm on November 2 at the hotel, which is located on the corner of Ellena and Richmond Sts in Maryborough.



The alleged victim was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and treated for an abdominal wound.

