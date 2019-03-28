Man, 28, comes forward as the train masturbator

A YEPPOON resident handed himself in to Hervey Bay police following a search for a public masturbator.

The manhunt was sparked when a woman allegedly saw a man performing a sexual act on himself during a train ride on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old man was charged with committing an indecent act.

The alleged incident occurred on a Brisbane-bound Tilt Train, during its transit from Bundaberg to Howard.

The accused was questioned by detectives on Wednesday. He was released on bail and will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 11.

Witness Kathy Robertson-Cipak previously told NewsCorp she saw the man touching himself inside the train carriage which was occupied by other people, including the elderly.

Initially under the impression he had pubic lice, she quickly realised this was allegedly not the case.

She took a photo of him in-the-act to use as evidence, while contacting her husband and Queensland Rail staff in hopes of someone coming to intervene.

Ms Robertson-Cipak was then informed by train staff that arrangements were made for police to be at Howard train stop.

However there were no police there when they arrived and the man exited the train.

"He only put his penis away when the doors opened," Ms Robertson-Cipak said.