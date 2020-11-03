Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Hospital.
Bundaberg Hospital.
News

Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

Crystal Jones
3rd Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man remains in intensive care at Bundaberg Hospital following a horror crash yesterday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the NewsMail yesterday that the crash between a motorcycle and a car on Goodwood Rd at Alloway was called in just after 11am yesterday.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Bundaberg Hospital hospital in the company of critical care paramedics.

Bundaberg Hospital today confirmed a 28-year-old man was in intensive care suffering from a number of injuries to the entire left side of his body.

More Stories

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Premium Content Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Crime Man whose body was found down an embankment believed to have died as a result of injuries from fight.

        • 3rd Nov 2020 2:30 PM
        Two hospitalised after three-car crash

        Premium Content Two hospitalised after three-car crash

        News Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash this morning

        Man fronts court amid bizarre body in ditch probe

        Premium Content Man fronts court amid bizarre body in ditch probe

        News Charges against a Maryborough man, accused of murder after a body was found more...

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court