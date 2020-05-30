Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man, 29, to face M’boro court on assault, drug charges

Carlie Walker
by
30th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DALBY man has been charged with assault and drug offences this week.

Officers were called to attend a Walker Street address in Maryborough about 7.30pm on May 28 in relation to a reported assault.

It will be alleged that while police were talking to the 29-year-old  man, they located drug utensils at the address.

As a result, the man was charged with common assault and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 25.

More Stories

assault drugs fccourt fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HERO: The Bay chaplain helping kids break the cycle

        premium_icon HERO: The Bay chaplain helping kids break the cycle

        News Glendyne offers alternative education for troubled young people

        COUNCIL: Natural burials could be offered in future

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Natural burials could be offered in future

        News It would be only the second natural burial site in Queensland

        30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon 30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

        News Training Employment Support Services has been training employees on the coast for...

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients