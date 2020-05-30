Man, 29, to face M’boro court on assault, drug charges

A DALBY man has been charged with assault and drug offences this week.

Officers were called to attend a Walker Street address in Maryborough about 7.30pm on May 28 in relation to a reported assault.

It will be alleged that while police were talking to the 29-year-old man, they located drug utensils at the address.

As a result, the man was charged with common assault and possession of drug utensils.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 25.