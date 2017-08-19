Man, 33, stabbed in chest after dispute near Childers

A MAN has been stabbed in the chest then hit by a car after an altercation at a rural property.

The 33-year-old man was at property at Horton yesterday afternoon when a dispute broke out between him and two others - a man and a woman, according to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman.

"The man's been stabbed with a knife in the chest," the spokeswoman said.

The other man has then jumped into a car and ran him over, before leaving in the car with the woman.

"Police have attended following those reports of a disturbance,' the spokeswoman said.

"They located a man, who had a stab wound.

"The man was taken to hospital."

The condition of the man is unknown.

The incident happened about 4pm at Church St, which is situated about 2km from the Isis Golf Club.

No one has been taken into custody.