23°
News

Man, 33, stabbed in chest after dispute near Childers

Jim Alouat
| 19th Aug 2017 10:32 AM
Police attended Church St, Horton over a reported stabbing incident.
Police attended Church St, Horton over a reported stabbing incident. Jim Alouat

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been stabbed in the chest then hit by a car after an altercation at a rural property.

The 33-year-old man was at property at Horton yesterday afternoon when a dispute broke out between him and two others - a man and a woman, according to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman.

"The man's been stabbed with a knife in the chest," the spokeswoman said.

The other man has then jumped into a car and ran him over, before leaving in the car with the woman.

"Police have attended following those reports of a disturbance,' the spokeswoman said.

"They located a man, who had a stab wound.

"The man was taken to hospital."

The condition of the man is unknown.

The incident happened about 4pm at Church St, which is situated about 2km from the Isis Golf Club.

No one has been taken into custody.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks horton police stabbing

A walk inside Parliament's gift shop

A walk inside Parliament's gift shop

I'm not good at shopping, I'm too busy being a farmer, attending coal mining conferences, running the Nats and swanning around when Malcolm's overseas.

St Mary's College student claims prestigious science award

STEM AWARD: St Mary's College student Thomas Groth has received the Peter Doherty Student Excellence in STEM.

A M'boro student was selected out of 125 applicants.

Wetsuit swim awaits Tri Fraser Coast competitors

Swimmers should wear wetsuits at the start of what's predicted to be a chilly opening leg.

Tri Fraser Coast will be held on Sunday morning.

LAC win bid to host state conference on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee - acting clinical support officer Paul Fitzpatrick with (L) Merryn Napier, president Ian Farrell, Barb Lewy's-Davies, Jo-Anne Farrell and Adrian Doyle - look forward to hosting the LAC State Conference this month.

Local Ambulance Committee is set to host State Conference in Bay.

Local Partners

Nefertiti dancers are set to shake up the whale parade

Nicky Theuerkauf has lived in Hervey Bay for most of her life and says the annual whale festival parade is one of the regions greatest traditions

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Prestige View, Prestige Address

15/558 Charlton Esp, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Pier One Apartments A magnificent apartment on the Esplanade, located opposite the historic Urangan Pier overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby...

MUST BE SOLD

11 Earl ST Vincent Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LARGE 4 Bedroom home with 2 Bathrooms LARGE Lounge room and Separate Family / lounge Room covered and concrete Rear Patio or Entertaining Area great rear access...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Stunning Sea and Island Views

65 Ocean Outlook, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle ... $250,000

This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle Cove. Boasting spectacular views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits. Blocks don't...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

The 'mega tower' tipped to deliver Coast jobs

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Property development manager Timothy Wright overlooking the site of the new development for the Ramada Resort.

Ramada Resort's Stage 2 has just been launched.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.